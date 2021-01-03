RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.61

Shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.61 and traded as low as $0.59. RiceBran Technologies shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 292,903 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $25.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.61.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 55.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.79%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RiceBran Technologies stock. Arnhold LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Arnhold LLC owned about 0.46% of RiceBran Technologies worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 44.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RiceBran Technologies operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing value-added processing and marketing of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains, and by-products created in the milling of these grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

