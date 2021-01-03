RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.61

Shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.61 and traded as low as $0.59. RiceBran Technologies shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 292,903 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $25.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.61.
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 55.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.79%.
About RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)
RiceBran Technologies operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing value-added processing and marketing of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains, and by-products created in the milling of these grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.
