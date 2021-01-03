Revain (REV) Market Cap Hits $991.33 Million

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One Revain token can now be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Revain has a total market cap of $991.33 million and $7.18 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Revain has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00035770 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007021 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.34 or 0.00246550 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014383 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00024040 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $652.76 or 0.01931212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00018958 BTC.

About Revain

Revain is a token. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The official website for Revain is revain.org . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

