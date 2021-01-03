Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

RPAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point raised Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

RPAI opened at $8.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 856.00 and a beta of 1.27. Retail Properties of America has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $13.45.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 1.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 239,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 20.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 5.5% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.