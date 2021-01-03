Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.50.

REZI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

In other Resideo Technologies news, Director Jack R. Lazar purchased 6,666 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 588.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 242.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 290,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 119,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REZI stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Resideo Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $22.85.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

