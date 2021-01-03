Request Price Reaches $0.0260 (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last week, Request has traded down 22.5% against the dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.0260 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, GOPAX, CoinExchange and IDEX. Request has a total market cap of $26.04 million and $723,434.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00039680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006681 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.10 or 0.00268909 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00027593 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014665 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $670.60 or 0.02001376 BTC.

Request Token Profile

REQ is a token. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,966,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,966,001 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Request is request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance, Mercatox, KuCoin, Koinex, Gate.io, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, Coineal, CoinPlace, Radar Relay, COSS, Bitbns, Huobi Global, WazirX, Bancor Network, CoinExchange, DDEX and GOPAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

