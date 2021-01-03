Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Republic Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of Republic Bancorp stock opened at $36.07 on Thursday. Republic Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.05 and a twelve month high of $47.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.75. The firm has a market cap of $754.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.65.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.57. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $72.85 million for the quarter.

In other Republic Bancorp news, Director David P. Feaster purchased 1,000 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.74 per share, for a total transaction of $37,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,137.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,700 shares of company stock valued at $62,160. 51.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 387,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,805,000 after purchasing an additional 64,646 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $772,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Republic Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,161,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Republic Bancorp by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

