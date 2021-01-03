Ren (REN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $279.07 Million

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Ren token can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000967 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, DDEX, UEX and Kyber Network. During the last seven days, Ren has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ren has a market cap of $279.07 million and $49.41 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00036714 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.10 or 0.00257741 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014995 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00024737 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $641.18 or 0.01964970 BTC.

About Ren

Ren is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 884,532,525 tokens. The official website for Ren is renproject.io . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject

Ren Token Trading

Ren can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX, Kyber Network, Tidex, Huobi Global, OKEx, Binance and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

