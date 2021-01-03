Relx (NYSE:RELX) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

RELX has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Relx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Relx has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $24.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.56. Relx has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $27.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RELX. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the third quarter worth $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Relx in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Relx during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Relx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 3.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

