ReddCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $362,268.00 (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $37.38 million and approximately $362,268.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $32,701.19 or 1.00243498 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00024291 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006543 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016708 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.03 or 0.00266793 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.17 or 0.00423549 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.40 or 0.00145299 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001880 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00042579 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

