Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Trading Down 17.5% Over Last Week

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $57,928.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,805,220,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

Ravencoin Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

