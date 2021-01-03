RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.70

Shares of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.70 and traded as high as $0.94. RAVE Restaurant Group shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 319,737 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, VP Clinton Dayne Fendley purchased 34,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $30,348.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,472.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 61,552 shares of company stock valued at $45,575 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.35% of RAVE Restaurant Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

