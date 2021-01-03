Raiden Network Token Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raiden Network Token has a market capitalization of $7.75 million and $1.12 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raiden Network Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000458 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00015003 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.69 or 0.00228052 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Token Profile

Raiden Network Token uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,910,504 tokens. The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raiden Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raiden Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.