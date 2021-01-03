R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.L) (LON:RE) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $58.53

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.L) (LON:RE)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $58.53 and traded as low as $56.00. R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.L) shares last traded at $58.25, with a volume of 20,358 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 59.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 58.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.52 million and a PE ratio of -3.83.

Get R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Richard M. Robinow acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of £39,900 ($52,129.61). Also, insider Richard M. Robinow acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £19,500 ($25,476.87).

R.E.A. Holdings plc cultivates oil palms in the province of East Kalimantan in Indonesia. The company also produces and sells crude palm oil and crude palm kernel oil. As of December 31, 2019, its planted area comprised approximately 36,154 hectares. The company is also involved in stone quarrying and coal mining activities.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.