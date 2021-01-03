QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QuinStreet Inc, is a provider of online direct marketing and media services. The Company offers online messaging, email broadcasting, search engine marketing, and brand management services. It caters to education, financial services, healthcare, advertising, and tourism sectors. QuinStreet, Inc. also operates web portal which offers comprehensive consumer information service and companion insurance brokerage service to self-directed insurance shoppers. The Company vigilantly manages brand and regulatory compliance using proprietary technologies and staff. It does not support or use spyware, spam, or promotions that cheat customers. QuinStreet Inc. is headquartered in Foster City, California. “

Get QuinStreet alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of QuinStreet from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of QuinStreet from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QuinStreet has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. QuinStreet has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.21. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 63.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.07.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. QuinStreet had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $139.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.07 million. As a group, analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David J. Pauldine sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $648,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,965.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $37,702.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,102,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,099 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,077 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuinStreet (QNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.