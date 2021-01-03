Quasarcoin (QAC) Market Cap Hits $2.13 Million

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Quasarcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, Quasarcoin has traded up 60.4% against the dollar. Quasarcoin has a total market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $15,397.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quasarcoin Coin Profile

Quasarcoin (CRYPTO:QAC) is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,449,705 coins and its circulating supply is 168,449,705 coins. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quasarcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

