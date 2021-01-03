Quant Achieves Market Capitalization of $140.24 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Quant token can now be bought for $11.62 or 0.00034337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quant has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. Quant has a market cap of $140.24 million and $3.55 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004396 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001456 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00020116 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004469 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant Token Profile

Quant (QNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.