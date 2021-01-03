Qtum (QTUM) Price Reaches $2.24 on Exchanges

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $218.32 million and $345.35 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $2.24 or 0.00006857 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000275 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 123.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,043,468 coins and its circulating supply is 97,524,048 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.