QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QGEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Exane BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the third quarter worth $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in QIAGEN by 53.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in QIAGEN in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in QIAGEN in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in QIAGEN in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. 61.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QIAGEN stock opened at $52.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. QIAGEN has a 1-year low of $32.97 and a 1-year high of $55.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,761.67, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.31.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. QIAGEN had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $483.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

