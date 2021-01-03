QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,979 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.08% of QAD worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QADA. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in QAD during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in QAD during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in QAD during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in QAD during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of QAD by 454.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

In other QAD news, CFO Daniel Lender sold 12,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total value of $753,689.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,728,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QADA opened at $63.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. QAD Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.21 and a 12-month high of $65.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,324.32 and a beta of 1.08.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.20. QAD had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $76.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.76 million. Equities research analysts predict that QAD Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be given a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 28th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. QAD’s payout ratio is currently -36.71%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

