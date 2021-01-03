Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of PUYI opened at $6.17 on Thursday. Puyi has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average is $6.12.

About Puyi

Puyi Inc provides third-party wealth management services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund products through online; and privately raised fund products offline through its branch network. It also provides asset management services that include managing fund of funds and non-performing loan funds; factoring services; and information technology services.

