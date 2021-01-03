Pure (PUREX) Price Down 49.3% This Week

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded down 49.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Pure has a total market cap of $1,450.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pure has traded 49.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pure coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Pure

Pure (CRYPTO:PUREX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin . The official website for Pure is purexalt.io

Pure Coin Trading

Pure can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pure using one of the exchanges listed above.

