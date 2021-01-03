Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. is the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Provident Financial from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Provident Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PROV opened at $15.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.91 million, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.54. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $22.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day moving average is $13.13.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 16.37%. Analysts forecast that Provident Financial will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PROV. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 185,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 40,709 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

