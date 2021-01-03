Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PROSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ING Group started coverage on shares of Prosus in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Prosus in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Prosus stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.69. The stock had a trading volume of 176,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,804. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.90. Prosus has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $23.25.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

