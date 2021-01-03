ProShares Short FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:YXI) Shares Down 0.2%

ProShares Short FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:YXI)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.64 and last traded at $14.64. 3,309 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 11,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average is $15.97.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Short FTSE China 50 stock. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in ProShares Short FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:YXI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Cutler Group LP owned 1.91% of ProShares Short FTSE China 50 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares Short FTSE China 50 (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results for a single day. The return of the Fund for periods longer than a single day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse (-1x) of the return of the FTSE China 50 Index (the Index) for that period.

