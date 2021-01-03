Profile Utility Token (PUT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $31.00

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Profile Utility Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Allcoin, Coinrail and Coinnest. During the last week, Profile Utility Token has traded up 60.5% against the U.S. dollar. Profile Utility Token has a total market cap of $181,818.17 and approximately $31.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,465.97 or 0.99943786 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007867 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00016896 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00010641 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00042000 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Profile

Profile Utility Token (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org . Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put

Profile Utility Token Token Trading

Profile Utility Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bit-Z, Coinnest, Allcoin and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

