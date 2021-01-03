Pressure Technologies plc (PRES.L) (LON:PRES) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $78.09

Pressure Technologies plc (PRES.L) (LON:PRES)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.09 and traded as high as $110.00. Pressure Technologies plc (PRES.L) shares last traded at $110.00, with a volume of 118,974 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 78.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 78.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.17 million and a P/E ratio of -31.43.

Pressure Technologies plc (PRES.L) Company Profile (LON:PRES)

Pressure Technologies plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures high-integrity and safety-critical components and systems for the oil and gas, defense, industrial gases, and hydrogen energy markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cylinders and Precision Machined Components.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Pressure Technologies plc (PRES.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pressure Technologies plc (PRES.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.