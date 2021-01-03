PPL (NYSE:PPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

PPL (NYSE:PPL) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
PPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. National Bank Financial lowered PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered PPL to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.77.
PPL stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. PPL has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.52.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.
About PPL
PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.
