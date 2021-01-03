PPL (NYSE:PPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

PPL (NYSE:PPL) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

PPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. National Bank Financial lowered PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered PPL to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.77.

PPL stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. PPL has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.52.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PPL will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

