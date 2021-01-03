PPHE Hotel Group Limited (PPH.L) (LON:PPH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,124.39

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (PPH.L) (LON:PPH) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,124.39 and traded as high as $1,390.00. PPHE Hotel Group Limited (PPH.L) shares last traded at $1,380.00, with a volume of 15,987 shares changing hands.

PPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PPHE Hotel Group Limited (PPH.L) from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on PPHE Hotel Group Limited (PPH.L) from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,625 ($21.23) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get PPHE Hotel Group Limited (PPH.L) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £587.04 million and a P/E ratio of -168.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,320.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,124.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.08.

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in Netherlands, Germany and Hungary, Croatia, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for PPHE Hotel Group Limited (PPH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPHE Hotel Group Limited (PPH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.