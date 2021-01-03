Power Ledger Price Hits $0.0983 (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last week, Power Ledger has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. Power Ledger has a market cap of $41.67 million and $2.88 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Power Ledger token can now be purchased for about $0.0983 or 0.00000297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00041132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00273379 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00028377 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00014948 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $683.15 or 0.02064330 BTC.

Power Ledger Token Profile

Power Ledger is a token. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 423,992,467 tokens. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io . The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger

Power Ledger Token Trading

Power Ledger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

