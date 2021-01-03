PotCoin (POT) Price Tops $0.0112

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 3rd. PotCoin has a market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $1,916.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PotCoin has traded up 30.8% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,988.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $895.87 or 0.02715696 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $149.59 or 0.00453470 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.18 or 0.01176720 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.78 or 0.00402519 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 63% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000036 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00019086 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.61 or 0.00177681 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000092 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,396,260 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.