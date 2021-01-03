PolypuX 1-Day Volume Tops $10.00 (PUX)

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. PolypuX has a total market capitalization of $98,029.06 and approximately $10.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolypuX token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PolypuX has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00027180 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00117927 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00165198 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.62 or 0.00508694 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.54 or 0.00260911 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00018504 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003294 BTC.

PolypuX Profile

PolypuX’s genesis date was April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex . PolypuX’s official website is www.polypux.com

Buying and Selling PolypuX

PolypuX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolypuX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolypuX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

