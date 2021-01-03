POA (POA) Reaches Market Cap of $5.23 Million

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One POA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, Bibox, IDEX and HitBTC. In the last week, POA has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. POA has a market cap of $5.23 million and $279,548.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

POA Coin Profile

Get POA alerts:

POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 283,143,478 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.

POA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Bibox, Ethfinex, Binance and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for POA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.