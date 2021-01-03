pNetwork Hits One Day Volume of $1.45 Million (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. pNetwork has a market cap of $7.22 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pNetwork token can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001075 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, pNetwork has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00039620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.33 or 0.00274477 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00014965 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00026886 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $673.60 or 0.02069689 BTC.

pNetwork Token Profile

pNetwork (PNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 68,681,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,645,948 tokens. The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . pNetwork’s official website is p.network

pNetwork Token Trading

pNetwork can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using US dollars.

