PlutusDeFi Price Tops $0.10 (PLT)

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One PlutusDeFi token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on exchanges. PlutusDeFi has a market cap of $2.11 million and $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PlutusDeFi has traded 30.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PlutusDeFi

PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 tokens. The official message board for PlutusDeFi is medium.com/plutusdefi . The official website for PlutusDeFi is plutusdefi.com

PlutusDeFi Token Trading

PlutusDeFi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlutusDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlutusDeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlutusDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

