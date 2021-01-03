Playgroundz (IOG) Trading Up 19.3% Over Last 7 Days

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded up 49.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One Playgroundz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Playgroundz has a market cap of $1.21 million and $10,470.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Playgroundz has traded up 19.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00026634 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00117731 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00164822 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.31 or 0.00497171 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.55 or 0.00258492 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00018169 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 tokens. The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG . The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io

Playgroundz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

