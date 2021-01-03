PlatonCoin Price Reaches $0.45 on Exchanges (PLTC)

PlatonCoin (CURRENCY:PLTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One PlatonCoin token can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001397 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and Exrates. PlatonCoin has a market cap of $11.43 million and $12,963.00 worth of PlatonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PlatonCoin has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00029500 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00123895 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00173452 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.41 or 0.00514498 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.01 or 0.00273557 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00019382 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003333 BTC.

PlatonCoin Token Profile

PlatonCoin’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,140,874 tokens. PlatonCoin’s official website is platonfinance.com . PlatonCoin’s official Twitter account is @platonfinance

Buying and Selling PlatonCoin

PlatonCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatonCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatonCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatonCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

