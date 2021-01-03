Pinetree Capital Ltd. (PNP.TO) (TSE:PNP) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.44

Shares of Pinetree Capital Ltd. (PNP.TO) (TSE:PNP) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.44 and traded as high as $1.66. Pinetree Capital Ltd. (PNP.TO) shares last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 2,500 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 12.53, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Pinetree Capital Ltd. (PNP.TO) (TSE:PNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter.

Pinetree Capital Ltd. is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage, emerging growth and growth capital investments in micro and small cap companies. The firm prefers to invest in all the sector with focus on technology. Pinetree Capital Ltd. was founded in 1992 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

