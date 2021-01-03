Pigeoncoin (PGN) Price Down 11.3% Over Last 7 Days

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $486,991.06 and $44,554.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 6,902,359,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

