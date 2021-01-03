Phoenixcoin Price Tops $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 78.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $83,224.03 and approximately $150.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 86.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,342.07 or 1.00558777 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006711 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00023203 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00016399 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.62 or 0.00262410 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.34 or 0.00416790 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00137422 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001821 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00042793 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 81,205,312 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

Phoenixcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

