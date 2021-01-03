Phantasma (SOUL) Trading Down 13.4% Over Last Week

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Phantasma token can now be bought for approximately $0.0685 or 0.00000208 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Switcheo Network, Bitbns and Kucoin. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $3.88 million and approximately $278,866.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Phantasma has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,016.18 or 1.00167242 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007858 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00017173 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00010750 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00041999 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000174 BTC.

About Phantasma

SOUL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 96,302,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kucoin, Hotbit, Switcheo Network, Bitbns and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

