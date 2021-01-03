Perpetual Protocol (PERP) One Day Volume Tops $1.33 Million

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Perpetual Protocol token can currently be bought for about $1.28 or 0.00003900 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Perpetual Protocol has a total market cap of $22.58 million and $1.33 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Perpetual Protocol has traded up 26.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00027592 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00115871 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.23 or 0.00162218 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.96 or 0.00499677 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00268673 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00018267 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Profile

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,647,070 tokens. Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi

Perpetual Protocol Token Trading

Perpetual Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perpetual Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Perpetual Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

