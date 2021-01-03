PEPS Coin (PEPS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,040.00

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 3rd. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $135,185.55 and $1,040.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 59,458,799 coins and its circulating supply is 41,251,105 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

PEPS Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

