Pengana International Equities Limited (PIA.AX) (PIA) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on January 22nd

Pengana International Equities Limited (PIA.AX) (ASX:PIA) announced a interim dividend on Friday, January 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Friday, January 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$1.04.

Pengana International Equities Limited (PIA.AX) Company Profile

Hunter Hall Global Value Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Hunter Hall Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of small to medium-cap companies.

