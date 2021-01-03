Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PEGA has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pegasystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.14.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $133.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Pegasystems has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $140.89.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $225.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.78 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.60%.

In other Pegasystems news, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 14,102 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,741,597.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,721,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $122,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,982 shares of company stock valued at $2,106,023. Insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 42.1% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 17.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

