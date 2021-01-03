PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) Director Sells $54,800.00 in Stock

PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) Director David W. Gryska sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $54,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PDLI stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83. The company has a market cap of $282.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.88. PDL BioPharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $3.86. The company has a current ratio of 13.68, a quick ratio of 13.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in PDL BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $428,000. Silver Point Capital L.P. raised its stake in PDL BioPharma by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 6,424,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in PDL BioPharma by 223.0% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 40,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 27,724 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDL BioPharma by 197.2% in the third quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 150,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 100,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of PDL BioPharma by 68.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,293,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 524,208 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PDLI. ValuEngine raised shares of PDL BioPharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of PDL BioPharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

PDL BioPharma Company Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc manages various patents in the United States and internationally. The company's patents cover humanization of antibodies. It also offers notes and other long-term receivables services, as well as engages in the equity investment activities. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc in 2006.

