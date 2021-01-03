PCS Edventures!.com (OTCMKTS:PCSV) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.03

PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCSV)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. PCS Edventures!.com shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 26,000 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $2.96 million, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03.

About PCS Edventures!.com (OTCMKTS:PCSV)

PCS Edventures!.com, Inc develops, markets, and distributes technology-based educational products and services to the pre-kindergarten through university classroom, the K-12 afterschool, the private learning center, and the home school markets in the United States and internationally. Its products include PCS Edventures! Labs, a learning center that offers teaching in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); and PCS BrickLab, a system of building blocks combined with PCS curriculum resources that address technology, math, construction engineering, communication, and science principles.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for PCS Edventures!.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCS Edventures!.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.