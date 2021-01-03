PCHAIN (PI) Market Cap Tops $6.86 Million

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. PCHAIN has a market capitalization of $6.86 million and $106,329.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PCHAIN token can now be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, DEx.top and DDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00040356 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.03 or 0.00272535 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00027728 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $682.21 or 0.02042376 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PCHAIN (PI) is a token. It launched on May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,761,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 799,380,652 tokens. The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org

PCHAIN Token Trading

PCHAIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bibox, DDEX, Switcheo Network, DEx.top, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

