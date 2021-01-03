PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Purchases $274,800.00 in Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PBF Energy stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.75.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.30). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the second quarter valued at $134,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PBF shares. CSFB lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.16.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.