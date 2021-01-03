PayPie (PPP) Trading Down 37.2% Over Last Week

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded down 49.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 3rd. PayPie has a market capitalization of $860,738.95 and approximately $8,891.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PayPie has traded down 37.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PayPie token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00039970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006479 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.07 or 0.00273059 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00027012 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00014640 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $684.47 or 0.02052345 BTC.

About PayPie

PayPie (CRYPTO:PPP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.bb . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

PayPie Token Trading

PayPie can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

