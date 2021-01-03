Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) (TSE:PSI) Senior Officer Buys C$79,500.00 in Stock

Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) (TSE:PSI) Senior Officer Jonathan Faber acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.95 per share, with a total value of C$79,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$333,900.

Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) stock opened at C$7.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$654.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82. Pason Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.08.

Get Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) alerts:

Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) (TSE:PSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$23.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Pason Systems Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring various drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder, a drilling recorder.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.